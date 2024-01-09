Jetair flight from Curaçao to Sint Maarten canceled due to flu

WILLEMSTAD – The 10 a.m. flight with number 4J 0522 of Jet Air did not leave for Sint Maarten yesterday. Reason: one or more crew members had the flu. After checking in, travelers were initially told that there was an hour’s delay, but it soon became clear that the flight would no longer depart at all.

An announcement on Hato from Swissport staff was that the pilot had the flu, but Jetair later reported that it was a purser.

Passengers had to wait hours to get their bags back and were angry about the lack of communication from Jetair. One of the passengers was told at the end of the afternoon that the flight might be able to operate today.

Because the company has a tight flight schedule with only one aircraft, which serves Sint Maarten, Bonaire and Aruba, it is not clear whether an extra flight will be operated or whether passengers on existing flights will be placed with empty seats.

Last night, some of the passengers had not heard anything from Jet Air. The company turned off the telephone after 5 p.m. and no current information could be found on Jetair’s website; the status of the canceled flight was still shown as ‘on time’.

