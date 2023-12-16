Jett Rebel: ‘Quitting drugs was my best decision ever’ | Backbiting

Jett Rebel has not used drugs for 7.5 years. In an interview with Het Parool tells the artist it’s the “best decision” he’s ever made.

“It had been a dark period. I was suicidal,” the singer says about the moment he decided to quit. During that period he did not see drugs and alcohol as a problem, but as an anchor. “Now I know: it was just running away, numbing yourself so as not to have to be confronted with the big questions in your life.”

As people around him started to worry, the singer decided to take action. “I finally got an appointment with an addiction doctor. The day before I went there, I knew: tomorrow I will hear that I have to stop everything. Then I smoked myself completely drunk for one last day and then set fire to all the weed that was left. stabbed.”

Since that appointment, Rebel has never used anything again. “I have not had a single relapse. But I know: I can never use responsibly again. Deep down I remain addicted.”

Rebel’s first album was released in 2014. He celebrates his ten-year artist anniversary with a concert in Paradiso. “Great, but I’m not a fan of getting older. It probably has something to do with the fact that it feels like I’ve missed years due to my addiction.”

