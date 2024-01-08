Jetten gets his way: more electric than petrol cars will be sold in 2023

Rob Jetten and his friends will undoubtedly have woken up this morning with a very nice left-handed morning erection now that it appears that, after years of D66 heat pump doctrine, more electric cars than petrol cars were sold for the first time last year. In fact, of all newly registered cars, only a third were powered by fossil fuels. Ouch. The plug-in car is definitely winning the battle of the fleet, it seems.

It seems so, because, thank God, that’s still a long way off. Ah! These types of messages are all well and good, in the end it only concerns newly sold cars in which the electric car has taken over and so the majority of cars on public roads are still purebred petrol. It’s all very nice, a Tesla or a Polestar, but you won’t get to the campsite in the south of France with it. At least not without having stood in line for a charging station a hundred thousand times, a hundred thousand hours.

Nope, didn’t see us. Give us a nice 5-series, a 3-series is also good. Slip into it, refuel and drive again. Freude am fahren, we always shout here at breakfast.

Yet more and more people are thinking of electric when purchasing a brand new car, not a used car. Solar panels on the roof, charging station in the driveway and affordable driving. That’s pretty much how those people think. Last year’s sales figures, compiled by trade organizations BOVAG and RAI Association and data specialist RDC, are clear. Of all new cars sold, 1.1% were diesel, 30.4% petrol, 37.1% hybrid and 30.8% electric. In 2022, the electric share was 23.5 percent and in 2021 it was still 19.8 percent.

These figures do not lie and there is therefore an undeniable trend. Good luck to all petrolheads!

