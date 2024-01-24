Jetten has no intention of ‘getting into people’s meter cupboards’ because the power grid is full | Economy

#Jetten #intention #peoples #meter #cupboards #power #grid #full #Economy

Jan 24, 2024 at 5:40 PM Update: 2 hours ago

The congestion on the power grid does not mean that the government will remotely switch off appliances in homes at peak times. This was assured by outgoing energy minister Rob Jetten during a debate in the House of Representatives about the packed power grid.

Critical MPs thought they could conclude this from an action plan that Jetten presented earlier this week to tackle the problems on the power grid.

The grid is overcrowded because we are using more and more electricity. Nowadays, many households have solar panels on their roofs, heat pumps installed or an electric car parked in front of their door. Electricity use is likely to increase much further in the coming years, while the power grid can hardly cope.

Recently, long queues have arisen for companies wanting a new power connection. New construction projects are also stalling here and there because the houses cannot be connected to the power grid. Measures are therefore necessary.

The action agenda that was released this week includes the suggestion that certain devices make less demand on the grid capacity at peak times. Consideration is being given to charging stations for electric cars, heat pumps and solar panels, which may receive a signal to switch back a notch if demand is too high.

MPs are shocked by suggestions

This idea has raised eyebrows among various parties. PVV MP Alexander Kops fears “North Korean conditions”. BBB and NSC are also shocked by this passage from the action agenda.

Suzanne Kröger (GL-PvdA) is also critical. She calls the problems a “slow crisis, but with dramatic proportions”. For VVD member Silvio Erkens, it is important that Jetten removes the “ghost image” that the government comes behind the front door of citizens and companies in this way.

Jetten did indeed attempt to do so. “This minister is absolutely not going to crawl into your meter cupboard,” he tried to reassure concerned MPs. “I’m not going to turn off the hot shower or touch the knob of the boiler or heat pump for anyone.” According to him, there are smarter ways to make more efficient use of the scarce capacity on the power grid.

A frequently heard solution is to ask companies to use less power at busy times, and then use the desired amount of power at a quiet time. Furthermore, grid operators have already announced that they will allocate billions of euros to expand the grid in the coming years.

