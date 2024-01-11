Jewish Community in Chile criticizes the Government’s decision to go to the ICC over Gaza

#Jewish #Community #Chile #criticizes #Governments #decision #ICC #Gaza

The Jewish Community in Chile harshly criticized the decision of the Government of Chile to resort to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to support the lawsuits against Israel for the war in Gaza.

Let us remember that the ambassador to the UN, Paula Narváez, confirmed La Moneda’s decision, ensuring that our country “will not remain indifferent to the current situation and the pain of the Palestinian people.”

“For this reason, Chile will promptly present the referral of the situation in Palestine to the prosecutor’s office of the International Criminal Court, to request an investigation of the international crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territories,” said Narváez.

In this regard, the Jewish Community questioned in harsh terms the decision of the government of President Gabriel Boric, ensuring that our country has chosen to “energize” with Israel, remembering in passing the impasse with the credentials of the Israeli ambassador, Gil Artzyeli.

“A country friendly to Chile, like Israel, was savagely attacked by a terrorist group that seeks its destruction. Their women were raped, thousands of people were murdered, mutilated and burned alive, among other actions that are totally and undoubtedly reprehensible,” the statement says.

“Instead of positioning ourselves in the defense of Western values, a fight that is part of the war against Islamic terrorism, “Chile has taken the opposite side and the clear path of antagonizing Israel, first with the credentials incident, then with the ambassador’s call to report and today by presenting international actions,” he pointed out.

“We must say it forcefully: you don’t play with foreign policy. The damage that is being caused to the long path of Chilean foreign policy is evident and alarming,” he adds.

Along these lines, they stressed that this type of actions promotes “anti-Semitism”, something that would have been evident in the statements of political figures, pointing to the statements of the mayor of Recoleta, Daniel Jadue.

“The anti-Semitism that has been unleashed in Chile has allowed “figures from different spheres, even from the government coalition, can utter Judeophobic statements without receiving any sanction and not a word from the President of the Republic,” fustigan.

“Now, as a corollary of the government’s actions in this matter, we learned through Paula Narváez, of a decision, which is not understood how it is framed with the interests and benefits for the country and in which important resources of our Chancellery”, they criticize.

Thus, from the Jewish Community in Chile they maintain that our country aligns itself with other nations, such as South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia and Comoros, in an investigation that is already underway, and that, therefore, making the presentation “is useless.” .

But they also questioned the sending of humanitarian aid to Gaza, warning that it will end up in the hands of the terrorist group Hamas.

“About US$300,000 of aid has been sent to Gaza without any certainty that it will reach whom it should reach. “There is evidence that Hamas steals humanitarian aid received from abroad and prevents it from being delivered to the civilian population,” they accuse

“Chile’s resources are being squandered and, at the same time, the Jewish community of Chile and Chileans in Israel are being unprotected,” they point out.

In that sense, along with remembering what happened on October 7 and the more than 1,200 fatalities, among whom were people of Chilean origin, the Jewish Community in Chile emphasizes that “we cannot forget that Hamas started this war, not Israel, and that there are still 136 kidnapped people who remain in the hands of Hamas.”

“We are hurt and beaten by all the civilian victims of this humanitarian tragedy, whether they are Israelis, Palestinians, Christians, Jews, Muslims or non-believers. Unfortunately, The above is not shared by the government headed by President Gabriel Boric, who seems to only be hurt by the deaths on one side and to be absolutely indifferent to anti-Semitism in our country,” they sentence.

“The president cares more about what happens in the Middle East than what happens to his compatriots,” they concluded.

