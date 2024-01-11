Jhoel Herrera made an impact when he announced his return to Universitario after 18 years: “Let’s go with everything”

#Jhoel #Herrera #impact #announced #return #Universitario #years #Lets

After his time at Cusco FC, Jhoel Herrera announced the return of Universitario to occupy an important position in the centenary year.

Throughout his professional career, Jhoel Herrera He was part of top-level teams such as Lima Alliance, Sporting Cristal and Sports University. After his retirement in 2020, the former player confirmed that he will return to the merengue team, of which he is a confessed fan. Why did he return to the cream cast in the centenary year? We tell you.

“New skin, new challenges. Let’s go with everything, 2024”Herrera indicated through his official account on the social network ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

LÍBERO was able to confirm that the former footballer will return to Ate to occupy the position of reserve team leaderwhose players managed to stand out throughout 2023.

It is important to keep in mind that the former midfielder wore the colors of the ‘U’ between 2005 and 2006. Subsequently, he had the opportunity to join other recognized squads such as Cienciano, Juan Aurich, Total Chalaco and Unión Huaral.

University signings for the 2024 season

Universitario is making important signings with a view to 2024. In addition to Jhoel Herrera and coach Fabián Bustos, the institution also closed the hiring of forwards Christopher Olivares and Diego Dorregaray to play in League 1 and Copa Libertadores this year.

In which clubs did Jhoel Herrera play?

Children of Yurimaguas (Peru)

Sporting Cristal (Peru)

Colonel Bolognesi (Peru)

Huaral Union (Peru)

University of Sports (Peru)

Lima Alliance (Peru)

GKS Belchatow (Poland)

Cienciano (Peru)

Total Chalaco (Peru)

Juan Aurich (Peru)

Real Garcilaso (Peru)

