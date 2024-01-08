Jhon Murillo is the new reinforcement of the Rojinegros del Atlas, he arrives on loan from San Luis

#Jhon #Murillo #reinforcement #Rojinegros #del #Atlas #arrives #loan #San #Luis

He Closing 2024 is about to start and, days after the initial whistle, the Atlas Red-and-Black continue to strengthen themselves to improve their performance Opening 2023now under the command of coach Beñat St. Joseph.

After the incorporation of Raymond Fulgenciothe Perla Guadalajara team seeks to refresh the upper part of its squad after the departures of Julia Furch (Santos of Brazil), Julian Quiñones (America) and Ozziel Herrera (Tigers).

John Murillo will come to Atlas on loan for one year with an option to purchase, as reported by the AM Diary, Murillo will live his second experience in Liga MXafter being under the orders of Gustavo Leal in San Luis, the Venezuelan player scored a goal in 22 games of the Opening 2023.

In total, at least with the Atlético de San Luis, Murillo He played 77 games and scored eight goals, in addition to giving seven assists, numbers for him to reach to Guadalajara, Jaliscoto fight for ownership in the team Beñat St. Joseph.

Atlas will debut in the new tournament next Sunday, January 14 when they visit the Rays of Necaxa in it Victoria Stadium.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: ATLAS ANNOUNCES RAYMUNDO FULGENCIO OFFICIALLY: LEAVES TIGRES AFTER EXPULSION IN THE FINAL