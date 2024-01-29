Jhoulys Chacín and his message for the Sharks (+ Details)

One of the most consistent pitchers in recent seasons in Venezuelan baseball, Jhoulys Chacínsent a message through his “X” account, in which he left a nice congratulatory message after the crowning of the La Guaira Sharks in the Grand Final.

“This was not my year against Ricardo Pinto, my respects to him, congratulations to the Sharks, deserved championship and to their fans after such a long wait.”Jhoulys expressed through his personal account on the social network “X”.

“Grateful to the Cardenales for bringing me and although nothing turned out the way we wanted, they are a tremendous team, thank you very much!”Chacín concluded in the tweet, who showed a lot of gratitude to the twilight team.

Chacín, pitched in two games in the grand final with the Cardinals of Lara uniform, falling on both occasions against Ricardo Pinto who looked quite dominant against the red birds’ offensive.

