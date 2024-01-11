Jiang Wanan was asked about Yilan’s assistant election, “What are your plans in eight years?” He responded this way – Politics – China Times News Network

#Jiang #Wanan #asked #Yilans #assistant #election #plans #years #responded #Politics #China #Times #News #Network

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wanan (right) accompanied legislative candidate Huang Yuting (left) on the bus to scan votes.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wanan went to Yilan today (11th) to support the election, which aroused the outside world’s discussion about whether to run for the presidential election in eight years. When the media asked about his plans in eight years, he laughed several times, clenched his fists and shouted, “Full support for Hou Youyi.” Emphasizing that this election is a choice between corruption and clean governance, it is also a choice between “Wolf Crying” to once again use the ideology of resisting China and protecting Taiwan, or economic supremacy, peace and prosperity, and calls on the public to vote for Huang Yingting, who can really get things done.



When Jiang Wanan arrived in Yilan at 11:30 a.m. to assist in the election, he called on all Taiwanese people to think carefully in the next 48 hours. It is not that the DPP was not given a chance in the past eight years, but in the end what they saw was a one-party dominance and corruption. , one word, so I ask everyone to vote to support Huang Yating who can really do things and find her.

When the media asked whether he would compete for the presidential election in eight years, Jiang Wanan laughed several times, clenched his fists and shouted, “We fully support Hou Youyi, come on.” Then he went up together with Yilan County Mayor Lin Zimiao, Speaker Zhang Shengde, Luodong Mayor Wu Qiuling and Huang Yanting. Cars sweep the streets.