Jim Bakkum plays ex-husband Patty Brard in series about the life of a singer | Movies & Series

#Jim #Bakkum #plays #exhusband #Patty #Brard #series #life #singer #Movies #Series

By our entertainment editors

Jan 25, 2024 at 7:37 PM Update: 33 minutes ago

Jim Bakkum, Nadja Hüpscher and Chris Peters can be seen in PATTY, Videoland’s series about the life of Patty Brard. The streaming service announced this on Thursday.

Bakkum plays René Muthert, one of Brard’s ex-partners. The two married in Las Vegas in 1999 and appeared on the popular reality series Patty’s Posse. They remained married for five years and a divorce ensued.

The TV personality’s other ex-husbands, Ron Brandsteder and Carlo Nasi, are played by Peters and Lorenzo de Moor. Mattijn Hartemink takes on the role of Antoine, Brard’s current partner.

Teunie de Brouwer and Julia Lammerts play Marga and José respectively, who formed the girl group Luv’ together with Brard. Hüpscher plays Brard’s mother, Bo Tarenskeen her father and Astrid van Eck her older sister Shirley.

It was previously announced that both Holly Mae Brood and Eva van de Wijdeven will take on the role of 68-year-old Brard. Brood plays Brard in her younger years, Van de Wijdeven plays the role of the presenter when she is a bit older. Brard’s daughter Priscilla is also played by two actresses. Dewi Welschen is Priscilla when she is still young, Emma Buysse plays the older Priscilla.

PATTY can be seen from Sunday February 18. The series is directed by Will Koopman and Reinier Smit.

Photo: RTL