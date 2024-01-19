JIM.fr – Identification

Heir to the International Journal of Medicine
published in its paper version from October 1979 to July 1998, JIM.fr is today one of the leading French-speaking medical sites according to all reader surveys.

Updated 7 days a week, JIM includes sections:

  • d’Information :
    medical (international press and conferences) and professional news, major clinical studies, JIM+…
  • by FMC:
    developments, iconographic database, diagnostics, library and video library…
  • de Communication :
    Debates, Files, Surveys, Reactions, crossroads of sites…
  • and a search engine with more than 70,000 texts
