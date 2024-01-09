Jimmy Kimmel suffers more from people with delusions after accusation | Stars

#Jimmy #Kimmel #suffers #people #delusions #accusation #Stars

Since Jimmy Kimmel was accused by former American football player Aaron Rodgers of ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, his family has been increasingly troubled by “delusional people.” Kimmel said this on his talk show. He also reiterated that he never met or knew the deceased Epstein.

“When a guy who won the Super Bowl says stuff like this, a lot of people believe it,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue. “Many delusional people honestly believe that I eat pizza and drink the blood of children at Shakey’s every week with Tom Hanks and Oprah. And I know that because I often hear from those people. My wife hears from them, my kids hear from them, my poor postal worker hears from them. And now we’re hearing a lot more from them thanks to Aaron Rodgers.”

According to Kimmel, there are two reasons for the accusation that Rodgers made last week on the program The Pat McAfee Show. “Either he really believed that my name would be on Epstein’s list, which is insane, or the more likely scenario is that he only said it because he’s mad at me.” This could be due to the jokes Kimmel made about the former athlete in his program.

Last week, documents were released in a case by Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice in abusing young girls. These documents contain the names of various influential people, including British Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson and former American presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. These are testimonies in which names are mentioned, which does not mean that they have also been guilty of abuse.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.