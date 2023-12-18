Jimmy Lai Case｜Citizens braved the cold weather to line up outside the courthouse. Granny Wang shouted slogans in support of the large number of police officers on alert

#Jimmy #Lai #CaseCitizens #braved #cold #weather #line #courthouse #Granny #Wang #shouted #slogans #support #large #number #police #officers #alert

Jimmy Lai Case｜Citizens braved the cold weather to line up outside the court and a large number of police officers were on guard

[Yahoo News Report]Next Media founder Jimmy Lai and three related companies of “Apple Daily” were charged with conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and other crimes. The trial began this morning (December 18) at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court. This morning Cardinal Joseph Zen, the emeritus bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong, and a number of foreign consuls attended the court. About 100 members of the public lined up outside the court to watch the count.

When Secretary for Security Tang Ping-keung met with the media last week, he stated that X-ray machines would be set up to check people entering the court today, and the police would also step up patrols around the court and send out explosive detection dogs. “Yahoo News” reporters saw this morning that the police outside the court were heavily guarded. Dozens of police officers were stationed from the street to the end of the street, including the anti-terrorism special service team. The police also sent several media liaison teams to the scene. On the road opposite the court, at least 15 police vehicles are stationed, including a PTU large-size tactical bus and a domestically produced “Sabertooth Tiger” armored vehicle.

At 8:30 in the morning, there were more than 100 members of the public queuing up outside the court to listen to the count, including the consuls of the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Sweden and other countries. Most of the ten people at the front of the queue were middle-aged people who had brought chairs and wore masks. They all avoided the media cameras; everyone entered the court smoothly to observe.

At about 8:15, Grandma Wang Fengyao waved the British flag outside the court and was taken to the demonstration area across the road from the court by the police. During this period, Grandma Wang repeatedly shouted slogans such as “Support Apple Daily” and “Support Jimmy Lai”.

Wang Fengyao

Armored vehicle on alert

foreign consul