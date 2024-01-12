Jindong Zhang ready to take Suning back: what changes for Inter and the plan with Oaktree | Primapagina

#Jindong #Zhang #ready #Suning #Inter #plan #Oaktree #Primapagina

Jindong Zhang, father of Inter president Steven, is about to regain control of Suning. The news comes directly from China, precisely from the portal Yicaiglobalwith the founder of the same company, the holding company that owns the Nerazzurri club, who is about to return to taking up the position of number in the share package, after a profound economic crisis had led to his resignation about two and a half years ago.

THE TARGET – According to reports in the Asian trade press, Steven’s father’s goal becomes bringing the company back into profit in 2024. Over the last year, the one just passed, there has been a strong reduction in the company’s net loss, but Jindong’s strategy involves a strong rearrangement at an organizational level, thus allowing a streamlining of the functions of the various company employees.

INTER – Will Inter have anything to do with this new old adventure of Steven Zhang’s father? In reality, if Jindong Zhang were to become the president of Suning again, nothing would changegiven that for years now it has been his son Steven who has taken care of the Nerazzurri club entirely as number one at Viale della Liberazione.

OAKTREE – Meanwhile, the month of May is approaching and at the Nerazzurri the moment is approaching in which Suning will have to repay the 275 million euro loan (plus interest) granted three years ago to the Oaktree fund. Rumors swirl, day after day, about what the fate of the Milanese club will be. But an exclusive document, received by Panorama colleagues, confirms that Suning has protected itself: in the event that it fails to repay the amount collected from the loan, in reality it would be Oaktree that would have to compensate Inter with an amount, probably between 150 and 300 million euros.

I MOTIVES – Let’s try to clarify. A 30-page document, downloadable directly from the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce, outlines new horizons for Inter. This document is the deed of establishment of the pledge on all the shares of Great Horizon sarl (leader of Inter’s Luxembourg parent companies) granted by Suning in favor of Oaktree against the loan of 275 million euros granted. But there is a detail to underline: the fund was granted a pledge not only on the shares of Great Horizon but also on those of the other Luxembourg parent companies (i.e. Grand Sunshine sarl and Grand Tower sarl) as well as on 99.60% of Inter’s shares. But it didn’t end here. In fact, in this act, it is established that the appropriation of the assets pledged by the creditor must be preceded by an estimate of the “fair market value” of the aforementioned assets and that following this, if their value is higher than the amount of the credit claimed by Oaktree, the latter will have to reimburse Suning the part exceeding the credit. In essence, if enforcement is reached due to failure to pay the loan by the agreed deadline, Zhang is still reassured by the fact that Inter’s loss will occur according to the fair market value that such club will have at the time of appropriation by the creditor.

THE LATEST NEWS – From the words, exclusively for Panoramaby the lawyer Michele la Francesca, one last piece of news is deduced: “In the document, in fact, we read that in practice Oaktree, through its trustee, can have the Nerazzurri club immediately and directly enforced by another party. In which case it would clearly be a person who had previously agreed with Oaktree the economic terms of the acquisition of Inter. In this case, in addition to paying the American fund the sum corresponding to the credit claimed from Suning (the now famous 380 million euros) the incoming person would also have to reimburse the aforementioned surplus to Zhang because the appropriation procedure would not change (which, as mentioned, in any case provides for the prior estimate of the assets pledged) but only the person who proceeds with the enforcement”.