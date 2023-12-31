Jiskefet actor Michiel Romeyn: ‘I often think: Jesus guys, is this supposed to be funny?’

He doesn’t really get happy when he turns on the TV. “I often think, ‘Jesus guys, is this supposed to be funny?’ Make something fun again, just something witty,” says Michiel Romeyn.

“There is so much confusion. It seems as if the whole of the Netherlands has become reformed.” How does that happen? “Fear, it’s one big cramp. I compare it to a cloud of starlings. Then they go that way again, then that way again. Everyone does the same.”

It seems: ‘The flatter, the more fun’

He actually doesn’t want to make the distinction between ‘high’ and ‘low culture’, but it has to be said: “Nowadays it seems: the flatter, the more fun. The more understandable, the more it is consumed. But with trash can we also reached all levels of the population.”

So those are the chip makers he is talking about. “People who have never read a book, never studied culture. But who can find something in everything.”

