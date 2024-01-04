Jiskefet creator and writer Herman Koch has metastatic prostate cancer | Book & Culture

By our entertainment editors

Jan 4, 2024 at 4:44 PM Update: an hour ago

Herman Koch is terminally ill. The trash can-maker and writer was told at the beginning of 2020 that he has metastatic prostate cancer. The disease is currently stable.

The seventy-year-old Koch will bring on Tuesday, January 9 Are you going to write about it? out. In that book, the author explains why he kept his illness quiet from the outside world for four years and why he decided to write about it now.

“I mainly didn’t want to tell it because of the idea of ​​a newspaper report with the headline: Herman Koch terminally ill. That seemed very bad for Pablo (his son, ed.),” Koch says in conversation with Volkskrant Magazine. “Also because everyone would immediately start calling. ‘Oh, how bad, how are you?’ The main reason was that I don’t want such a mountain of compassion.”

Koch was diagnosed in February 2020 and then had to go on the promotional tour of his book Fine the day cancel. The doctor told the writer that radiation or surgery was no longer possible. Since then, Koch has published two more books: A film with Sophia (2021) in The Royal house (2022). The latter book was nominated for the NS Audience Award 2023.

Image: BrunoPress

