JIUJITSU – TOURNOI DE NOËL

this Saturday’s Christmas tournament was reserved for young jiujitsuka at the ESCA Antanimena dojo

On this Nativity celebration, the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Esca club organized a “Christmas tournament” dedicated to children, all white belts, on Saturday at the Esca Antanimena dojo. The competition brought together around fifty young practitioners of the discipline from two clubs in the capital, namely the initiating club BJJ Esca and the 101 Jiujitsu club.

The objective of organizing the tournament was not really to demonstrate who is stronger or better but rather a sort of exchange of experiences and fraternity between practitioners and clubs. “The tournament rather served as a sharing and preparation of our young jiujitsuka for the competitions which appear in the calendar of the new season, because the federation aims to organize at least one competition every two months… The main goal is to encourage them first to get on the tatami, especially beginners who have never competed,” underlined the communications manager of BJJ Esca, Ntsoa Rakotondravao. Honored by the presence of the president of the Malagasy Jiujitsu Federation Johary Rakotozafy and its secretary general, the competition took place under the sign of fraternity and good humor to end the year well.

Serge Rasanda

Also Read:  Boxing Supershow: Mighty Joshua destroys Valin, Wilder on his knees (Video+Gallery)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Russia warns Japan of “serious consequences” over Patriot exports to the US |
Russia warns Japan of “serious consequences” over Patriot exports to the US |
Posted on
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Posted on
Chinese manufacturer BYD almost replaces Tesla as the largest seller of electric cars | Economy
Chinese manufacturer BYD almost replaces Tesla as the largest seller of electric cars | Economy
Posted on
AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT, RX 7700 and RX 7800 appear in registration list – Computer – News
AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT, RX 7700 and RX 7800 appear in registration list – Computer – News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News