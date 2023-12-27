JIUJITSU – TOURNOI DE NOËL

this Saturday’s Christmas tournament was reserved for young jiujitsuka at the ESCA Antanimena dojo

On this Nativity celebration, the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Esca club organized a “Christmas tournament” dedicated to children, all white belts, on Saturday at the Esca Antanimena dojo. The competition brought together around fifty young practitioners of the discipline from two clubs in the capital, namely the initiating club BJJ Esca and the 101 Jiujitsu club.

The objective of organizing the tournament was not really to demonstrate who is stronger or better but rather a sort of exchange of experiences and fraternity between practitioners and clubs. “The tournament rather served as a sharing and preparation of our young jiujitsuka for the competitions which appear in the calendar of the new season, because the federation aims to organize at least one competition every two months… The main goal is to encourage them first to get on the tatami, especially beginners who have never competed,” underlined the communications manager of BJJ Esca, Ntsoa Rakotondravao. Honored by the presence of the president of the Malagasy Jiujitsu Federation Johary Rakotozafy and its secretary general, the competition took place under the sign of fraternity and good humor to end the year well.

Serge Rasanda