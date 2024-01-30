JIUJITSU – TRAINING CAMP – Internship with Vicente Cavalcanti

Vicente Cavalcanti in action during the first day of training yesterday in Ankorondrano

Participants in the course led by Vicente Cavalcanti say they are satisfied and seduced by the practical techniques shared by the world champion in Brazilian jiujitsu.

Two days of training not to be missed for Malagasy jiujitsuka. Arriving on Sunday, the Brazilian world champion, Vicente Cavalcanti, 3rd degree black belt, leads a Brazilian jiujitsu training camp in Gi or kimono yesterday and this Wednesday at the Ankorondrano gymnasium. The event is initiated by the Southside Brazilian Jiujitsu Madagascar club under the aegis of the Malagasy Jiujitsu Federation. Around a hundred participants benefit from the course.

“He is the founder of Southside in Brazil and we created the Southside BJJ branch in Madagascar two years ago. We had been in contact for five years. I proposed our invitation to him in mid-December. I did not want to disturb him during the holidays and I relaunched the project at the beginning of January,” confides the first manager and founder of Southside BJJ Madagascar, Herilanto Nirinarivelo Alain Alexandre.

“I accepted his invitation because I want to help him and I like to help others. He told me about his project and I am coming to Madagascar for the first time,” underlined the Brazilian Vicente. Technical and sparring sessions were on the program for the first day yesterday.

Beneficial

“The sharing of experiences was very interesting. He showed us the practical details in competition,” underlined one of the participants, Zo Aina Randriamanga, multiple national champion, national technical director, gold medalist at the African Open and semi-finalist at the Abu Dhabi World Cup. This Tuesday will be dedicated to sharing the Professor’s favorite techniques and specialties for the competition followed by the presentation of certificates and the belt ceremony.

Aged 40, Vicente has practiced Brazilian jiujitsu since 2000. He has participated in several editions of the world and European championships, in addition to major competitions in Brazil, Japan, Australia and Florida in the United States. United. Vicente has just climbed onto the podium of the European championship in Paris this weekend and he is making a detour to Madagascar before returning to Australia.

“My next ambition is to win the title of world champion, the next edition of which will take place in September,” said the Brazilian champion. Inviting an expert to lead a course in Madagascar is not easy. “Fortunately, the enthusiasm of the practitioners was there. This reduces our expenses. Jiujitsu seeks and deserves support from all sides after its performances in international competition in recent years,” noted the number 1 of the organizing club.

Serge Rasanda