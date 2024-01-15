JIUJITSU – TRAINING CAMP – The Brazilian Vicente Cavalcanti soon within our walls

A very busy season. An event is scheduled almost every month. One of the most anticipated to start the year in style will be the training camp led by the great Brazilian champion, Vicente Cavalcanti. Aged 40, the expert holds a 3rd degree black belt, an instructor and an athlete still very active in international competitions. This course, initiated by the Southside Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Madagascar club in collaboration with the Malagasy Jiu-jitsu Federation, is open to beginners as well as advanced players and will take place on January 29 and 30.

The federation plans to participate in three high-level competitions this year. One of the challenges of the national body is that Madagascar will host one of them, the AJP Tour in May as already announced before the end of the year by the president of the federation, Johary Rakotozafy. Two other major international competitions also feature in the 2024 calendar, namely the Abu Dhabi no-gi Professional jiu-jitsu championship in June and the Abu Dhabi Gi world Professional jiu-jitsu championship in November. At least five local competitions will be on the program this season.

Serge Rasanda

Also Read:  Manchester City became the Club World Cup champion: They completed 2023 with 5 trophies

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PM Modi Kerala Visit | “Weddings are not postponed in Guruvayur; they are scheduled”: VK Vijayan – News18 Kerala
PM Modi Kerala Visit | “Weddings are not postponed in Guruvayur; they are scheduled”: VK Vijayan – News18 Kerala
Posted on
Wave of fines for Groupama, the new RCA leader: ASF found irregularities in the payment of claims, the reporting of external transactions and the inventory of the claims reserve
Wave of fines for Groupama, the new RCA leader: ASF found irregularities in the payment of claims, the reporting of external transactions and the inventory of the claims reserve
Posted on
Ostapenko, who is enjoying the most successful start to the season, will start the Australian Open on Tuesday
Ostapenko, who is enjoying the most successful start to the season, will start the Australian Open on Tuesday
Posted on
It’s started! NHSO invites “free cervical cancer screening” until this Friday at Chaengwattana Government Center.
It’s started! NHSO invites “free cervical cancer screening” until this Friday at Chaengwattana Government Center.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News