JIUJITSU – TRAINING CAMP – The Brazilian Vicente Cavalcanti soon within our walls

A very busy season. An event is scheduled almost every month. One of the most anticipated to start the year in style will be the training camp led by the great Brazilian champion, Vicente Cavalcanti. Aged 40, the expert holds a 3rd degree black belt, an instructor and an athlete still very active in international competitions. This course, initiated by the Southside Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Madagascar club in collaboration with the Malagasy Jiu-jitsu Federation, is open to beginners as well as advanced players and will take place on January 29 and 30.

The federation plans to participate in three high-level competitions this year. One of the challenges of the national body is that Madagascar will host one of them, the AJP Tour in May as already announced before the end of the year by the president of the federation, Johary Rakotozafy. Two other major international competitions also feature in the 2024 calendar, namely the Abu Dhabi no-gi Professional jiu-jitsu championship in June and the Abu Dhabi Gi world Professional jiu-jitsu championship in November. At least five local competitions will be on the program this season.

Serge Rasanda