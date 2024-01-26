JK Rowling and Ed Sheeran among Britain’s highest taxpayers | Stars

#Rowling #Sheeran #among #Britains #highest #taxpayers #Stars

Writer JK Rowling and singer Ed Sheeran are among the hundred Britons who paid the most taxes in 2023. According to the Sunday Times, they took places 31 and 32 respectively on the list.

Rowling, known for the book series about sorcerer’s apprentice Harry Potter, had to pay £40 million to the British tax authorities. Sheeran paid more than £36 million in tax, according to the newspaper. Boxer Anthony Joshua is at 88th place in the list, the heavyweight was good for more than 12 million pounds in taxes.

The highest taxpayer of the past year was British-Russian businessman Alex Gerko. He had to pay around £664.5 million in tax in 2023. Last year, the founder of trading company XTX Markets was in fifteenth place on the list. Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is in second place with £652.6 million in taxes. Denise, John and Peter Coates from betting company Bet365 took third place with £375.9 million in tax. In total, the British tax authorities collected more than £5.35 billion in tax from the hundred largest contributors.

