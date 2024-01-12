Jo Koy in the dust after ‘stupid action’ during Golden Globes | Gossip

Comedian Jo Koy has apologized for throwing his lyricists under the bus. Koy said while presenting the Golden Globes that the jokes that made the audience laugh came from him. He said the other jokes came from his writers, he said, laughing.

“It was a stupid move,” Koy said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I love my writers. I also told them that I just grabbed that moment. I love them.”

According to the comedian, the writers worked hard on the awards ceremony. “The writers are great and this was not my intention,” Koy concludes.

Koy’s presentation was not well received by everyone. He received a lot of criticism for his jokes and was labeled in several news articles as the worst presenter of the awards ever. Koy previously said the criticism hurt him.

