The former administrator and executive president of Semapa, who left office at the end of 2021, will thus replace João Moreira Rato who left the presidency of Banco CTT in June this year.

João Castello Branco was approved by the banking supervisor as President of the Board of Directors of Banco CTT, Jornal Económico found.

When contacted, the bank “confirms that João Castello Branco is the new Chairman of Banco CTT”.

In a statement sent to the market in June, “CTT – Correios de Portugal informed that João Moreira Rato, chairman of the board of directors of Banco CTT, will cease his duties at the end of June, at his request, and for personal reasons, following resignation from the position presented last May, with formal steps being taken to appoint his successor”. The successor is João Castello Branco.

João Moreira Rato left before completing the 2022-2024 term for which he had been elected and João Castello Branco is expected to complete the current term.

The manager recently obtained authorization from Banco de Portugal within the scope of the assessment and adequacy process, known as fit and properwhich is required for the qualification of members of corporate bodies of financial institutions.

The chairman of the Board of Directors must be elected at the bank’s General Meeting, which is constituted by the sole shareholder, CTT.

Banco CTT’s CEO is Luís Pereira Coutinho.