João Félix explains the unusual celebration after the goal against Valencia

João Félix was the scorer of one of the two goals that scored this Saturday’s draw for Barcelona against Valencia (1-1). The Portuguese international opened the scoring at Mestalla, but almost didn’t celebrate his accurate shot.

After the meeting, the ex-Benfica player rejected the idea that the team were having problems when it came to finishing and explained the unusual celebration.

“The truth is that we were coming off two difficult defeats, but it’s not that we’re doing things badly. We’re having opportunities, we need to win more games, we need to be more focused, we need to keep a clean sheet. Because then, with the quality of the team, let’s score. That’s what it’s about, scoring goals and winning games.”, began by saying João Félix, quoted by the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

“We wanted to come away with the three points, we had a lot of opportunities, some clearer than others, and I think that’s what we’re missing. We’re not scoring and we’re also not keeping a clean net, so we’re suffering” , he added.

The striker also explained that he did not celebrate the goal more effusively because he feared that his accurate shot, after assistance from Raphinha, would be canceled by the VAR.

“It was because now celebrating a goal early can leave us with a bittersweet taste, because then the goal is disallowed for offside or for a foul committed five minutes ago. I didn’t know if Raphinha was offside or not” , concluded.

