João Lourenço and Tshisekedi talk again about conflicts in Eastern DRC

The situation in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo dominated the telephone conversation between the statesmen of Angola and the DRC, João Lourenço and Félix Tshisekedi, this Wednesday, 24th, according to a press release from the Support Services for the President of the Republic which O Kianda’s Mail had access.

The deterioration of the security climate in the East of Democratic Congo has forced an intensification of Angola’s diplomatic efforts, in the person of its president, above all, in the role of mediator.

Tension in eastern DRC has grown in recent months, following the resumption, in March last year, of fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 movement, according to authorities in Kinshasa, supported by Rwanda, a neighboring country.

It is worth remembering that Angola presides over the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL), a geographic block to which the DRC belongs.

The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, was mandated by the African Union to mediate the conflict, which is why initiatives to achieve peace in the region have multiplied.

Winner of the December 20 elections, with 73.74 percent of the votes, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo was invested on January 20, as president of the DRC, for another five-year term, in a ceremony that included the presence of several statesmen, including the Angolan president.

