João Lourenço participates in the inauguration of the re-elected president of Madagascar –

The Head of State João Lourenço congratulated this Saturday, 15th, the re-elected president of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, during the investiture ceremony, which took place in the capital Antananarivo.

The Angolan president, who arrived in the city of Antananarivo today, is among the various Heads of State and Government invited to participate in Andry Rajoelina’s investiture ceremony. This is his third term after being re-elected, with 59 percent of votes, in the elections on November 16 this year.

Inhabited by around 28 million inhabitants, Madagascar is an island country on the African continent, located in the Southern African region with its capital in the city of Antananarivo.

The 587,041 km² territory of Madagascar is bathed by the Indian Ocean, separated from Continental Africa by the Mozambique Channel, to the west.

Angola has had relations with Madagascar since 2017.

