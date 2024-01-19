João Lourenço travels to Kinshasa this Saturday

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, travels this Saturday, 20th, to Kinshasa, in order to participate in the inauguration of Félix Tshisekedi for another five years in the leadership of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“As we know, President Tshisekedi won the elections in which he ran last December, thus remaining in office since his first electoral victory in 2019. It is a very brief mission from the President of the Republic, to just a few hours, and his return to the country will take place tomorrow, even after the protocol acts that are scheduled for the historic day of the investiture”, informed the Secretary of the President of the Republic for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs, Luís Fernando.

More than fifteen Heads of State are expected for the ceremony, which will take place at the Martyrs’ Stadium, in the Congolese capital, in addition to delegations from different countries.

With 73.47% of the votes, Félix Tshisekedi was re-elected President of the Democratic Republic of Congo for the next five years. Candidate Moïse Katumbi came in second place, with 18.08% of the votes.