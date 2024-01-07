Jodie Foster finds Generation Z ‘very annoying to work with’ | Backbiting

#Jodie #Foster #finds #Generation #annoying #work #Backbiting

Jodie Foster has criticized colleagues from Generation Z. The American actress calls the generation, born between approximately 1995 and 2010, “very annoying to work with”.

“They are very annoying, especially in the workplace,” says 61-year-old Foster in an interview with The Guardian. “They say, ‘No, I don’t feel like it today, I don’t start until 10:30.'”

“Or, for example, in emails, if I tell them it’s all grammatically incorrect or ask if they’ve checked their spelling, they respond, ‘Why would I do that?’” says Foster.

Foster thinks the younger generation in her industry needs to learn to relax. In addition, according to the actress, her younger colleagues have to learn “how to come up with something that is theirs. I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than, with all the pressure behind it, being the main character of the story. “

Foster began her career as a child actor early. She had her breakthrough in 1976 with her role in Taxi Driver. In addition to her acting career, Foster has also directed and produced several films.

