Joel Embiid scores 70 points in 76ers vs Spurs, Karl-Anthony Town 62 points in Wolves vs Hornets, highlights, stats, latest news, video

Joel Embiid has made history, scoring a Philadelphia 76ers franchise record and new career-high 70 points.

Embiid and Victor Wembanyama’s first ever showdown in Philadelphia’s 133-123 win over San Antonio on Tuesday (all times AEDT) lived up to the hype and then some.

Though not necessarily for the contest itself, but the insane performance from Embiid to upstage the Pick 1 sensation’s 33-point outing.

The reigning MVP finished with 70 points – the ninth player in NBA history to record the feat – on 24-of-41 shooting from the field, 21-of-23 from the line, plus 18 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.

Even Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was left stunned when informed of Embiid’s staggering points haul during his post-match press conference.

Through three quarters, Embiid had already poured in 59 points – tying his career high – on 21-of-35 shooting form the field and 16-of-17 from the line, to go with 15 rebounds and four assists.

Checking back into the game with 6:25 left in the fourth quarter, Embiid made a pair of free throws to set a new career high with 61 points to the sound of MVP chants, before hitting consecutive jumpers to get to 65 as the home fans went nuts.

So raucous were Philly supporters over Embiid’s juggernaut performance that whenever another Sixers player attempted a shot, they booed!

It didn’t stop there, as Embiid continued to attack the San Antonio defence down the stretch of the fourth term to bring up the 70-point milestone with a running finger roll layup before checking out of the game with 1:22 remaining.

By that point it was proper party time at Wells Fargo Centre.

While Embiid was the star of the show, Wembanyama also came up big with 33 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

But the French phenom was outmatched on a historic night for the Sixers celebrating their superstar centre.

As the Philadelphia commentator pointed out, Embiid likely went into the game with extra motivation to make a statement given the incredible hype around Wembanyama amid his epic rookie season.

“There’s a part of (Embiid) that would think: ‘This dude just got here, you guys can’t stopping about him. I’ve been here for a while and I am the reigning MVP, let me show you with my play tonight’,” he said.

ELSEWHERE …

It wasn’t just Embiid who went off on Tuesday, with Karl Anthony-Towns exploding for a career-best 62 points – including dropping 44 points in the first half alone.

According to ESPN research producer Matt Williams, it marked the first time since 1978 two NBA players have scored 60-plus points in the same day.

In spite of that, Minnesota suffered a shock loss to the Charlotte Hornets 128-125 as the West’s No. 1 seed was upset at home in a stunning outcome given Towns’ monster outing.

Towns’ full line included 62 points on 21-of-35 shooting from the field with 10 threes and eight rebounds – though he committed a costly turnover with three seconds left and missed a potential game-tying three on the final buzzer.

It was just about the only mistakes he made on the night.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch post-game lashed his team’s output, labelling it an “absolute disgusting performance of defence and immature basketball”.

“Obviously we’re going to try to feed a hot hand, look for a hot hand, but at some point we’ve got to get back to making the right play, we’ve got to get back to doing the right things,” Finch told reporters.

“Like I said, there’s a lot of ways to be immature … and there was a lot of immature performances here throughout the roster.

“We totally disrespected the game, ourselves – and we got exactly what we deserved.”

Asked if he felt the game turned into “a hunt” to help Anthony-Towns finish with a big points haul, Finch said: “Absolutely.”

ELSEWHERE …

In Detroit, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks notched a 122-113 victory over the Pistons.

In Dallas, 38 points from Jayson Tatum and a 35-point haul from Jaylen Brown earned the Boston Celtics a 119-110 win over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Doncic finished with a 33-point triple-double while Kyrie Irving added 23 in a losing effort for Dallas.

The Cleveland Cavaliers meanwhile clinched a wire-to-wire win over the Orlando Magic in Florida with a 126-99 victory.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 25 points for the Cavs but was upstaged by Sam Merrill, who scored 26 off the bench including eight three-pointers.

ALL RESULTS

SPURS 123 76ERS 133

CAVALIERS 126 MAGIC 99

BUCKS 122 PISTONS 113

GRIZZLIES 108 RAPTORS 100

HORNETS 128 TIMBERWOLVES 125

CELTICS 119 MAVERICKS 110

BULLS 113 SUNS 115

HAWKS 107 KINGS 122