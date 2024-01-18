Johan Derksen wouldn’t mind dying: ‘Just throw me in a wheelbarrow’ | RTL Boulevard

#Johan #Derksen #wouldnt #mind #dying #throw #wheelbarrow #RTL #Boulevard

Johan Derksen (74) doesn’t mind at all that he will be 75 at the end of this month. The TV analyst wouldn’t mind if his life ended soon either.

“I still feel 28 in my head and that I can have a threesome tonight”

“I don’t have the idea that I have gotten older at all,” Johan said in the SBS6 program on Wednesday Today Inside when his upcoming birthday was discussed. In his mind he is still ‘very young’. “I still feel 28 in my head and that I can have a threesome tonight,” he then joked.

Johan doesn’t mind that life is finite. “No, I’m very realistic. When I breathe my last, I hope you will come by, but I’m not counting on it. But fourteen days later no one knows you anymore, it’s over.”

Johan also does not believe ‘in the afterlife and that kind of puppet shows’. “And I don’t want to be put in such an oven. Just throw me in a wheelbarrow. I live opposite the cemetery and then they can take me there,” he stated, before saying that he has had a beautiful life. “I did fun things, yes, I didn’t have a boring life. And I still don’t.”