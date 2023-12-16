John Haddad, Erling Haaland’s ‘Miracle Man’

#John #Haddad #Erling #Haalands #Miracle #Man

Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland is in the middle of his recovery process. The Norwegian star has been away from the team for several weeks due to injury. Although there was no serious injury, the player took action and activated the ‘Miracle Man’.

Haaland trained with physiotherapist and biomechanics expert John Haddad on Spanish soil until Thursday. This is not the first time the striker has tried alternative methods to treatment normally used by the club. He has tried other techniques in the past, such as kickboxing, training with punching bags, or using special glasses to improve sleep.

“The brain controls the body, and when you understand how to program it, almost everything becomes easier,” Haddad told the Norwegian press when asked about his special work with Haaland. The Norwegian has worked with the ‘Miracle Man’ many times before.

Haaland also applied to him in 2020 when he had hip problems. Famous for working with other athletes and MMA fighters, Haddad analyzes deformities in running and sprinting.

CLUBS WORLD CUP TARGET

Pep Guardiola will be without Haaland for the game against Crystal Palace but the Norwegian has already returned to England.

He was visited in Spain by City physiotherapist Mario Pafundi before heading to Manchester. The same person accompanies him on every trip with his national team.

“He was receiving treatment outside the club,” Pep Guardiola said at a press conference on Friday. “He has just returned, we will know his condition when the doctors see him. I hope he can travel to Saudi Arabia, we will go there after the match. He will travel with us and then in the first match or the second match or “We’ll see if he can play when we come back,” he said.

Haaland did everything to go to the Club World Cup in the best possible way. He wants to help his team win this new championship. City will open the tournament against Urawa Reds in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

If they make it to the final, they will play against the winner of the Fluminense-Al Ahly match on Friday.