John Travolta praises Prince Harry and often thinks back to dancing with Princess Diana | Backbiting

Jan 20, 2024 at 12:06 Update: 17 minutes ago

John Travolta presented Britain’s Prince Harry with an aviation award on Friday for his work in the British military. Travolta presented the awards evening in the United States and during his speech reflected on his dance with Harry’s mother Diana in 1985.

Travolta, now 69, danced with Princess Diana when Harry was one year old. The photo of the dancing duo, which was taken at a party for then US President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in the White House, became world famous. A fatal car accident ended Diana’s life on August 31, 1997.

According to those present, the Greaseactor turns to the British prince. “Now I see you again, under different circumstances, in a different way,” Travolta said. The speech was not broadcast.

Prince Harry received the aviation prize because he was included in the Living Legends of Aviation, a list of famous and important pilots. Harry served in the British Army for ten years and served twice in Afghanistan. He was, among other things, a helicopter pilot there.

Travolta asked the prince about his first flight and what he remembered about it. “That’s a secret,” 39-year-old Harry replied, laughing. Furthermore, the prince, who had left his wife Meghan at home, did not show much. He soon disappeared backstage at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.

Image: BrunoPress

