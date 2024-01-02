Johnny Depp probably knew about Amber Heard’s cheating with this actress

#Johnny #Depp #knew #Amber #Heards #cheating #actress

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were one of Hollywood’s power couples for a while, but this came to an ugly end. The Aquamanactress accused the Pirates of the Caribbeanactor of domestic violence, which started a long lawsuit.

Depp was no longer welcome in the film world for a long time and lost almost all his roles. That’s how he got into the Fantastic Beastsfranchise replaced by Mads Mikkelsen and Disney also did not want to continue with him as Jack Sparrow. Yet the actor ultimately emerged as the winner.

Court case

Heard’s story did not seem to add up, resulting in Depp being acquitted. During the trial it even became clear that the actor was more the victim than the other way around. It now appears that Depp also knew that his former wife was cheating behind his back.

There was a rumor going around that Heard was ‘in a relationship’ with Suicide Squadactress Cara Delevingne. An article appeared online that Depp was ‘slowly losing his mind’ when he was still with Heard.

Message

The article stated: “Amber is quite close to Cara and this only increased. This was one of the reasons why Johnny began to have doubts about their marriage. Amber and Cara were always partying together and didn’t really hide the fact that they were flirting heavily with each other“.

“Amber has often stated that she is bisexual. When Johnny was recording ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’ he needed a lot of sleep and rest, but Amber and Cara had little respect for that.“.

Row

Apparently this started to annoy Depp so much that he wanted to be notified when Heard was coming home so he could rest somewhere else.

After their divorce, a new rumor circulated that Heard, Delevingne and Elon Musk had a ‘threesome’. The latter has always denied this.