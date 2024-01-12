Join the discussion: Do you understand that women do not go for a smear test every five years? | Woman

#Join #discussion #understand #women #smear #test #years #Woman

Fewer and fewer women between the ages of 30 and 34 are participating in the cervical cancer screening program, according to research by the Netherlands Population Research Center. The main reasons are insufficient knowledge, finding it difficult to talk about it and fear. Do you understand that women do not go for a smear test every five years?

According to the RIVM, 900 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year, and 200 die from the consequences every year. The RIVM population survey can detect the disease in time or even prevent it. Women between the ages of 30 and 60 receive an invitation every five years to participate in the population survey. General practitioner Eline Schreuders tells VROUW about the importance of the smear test: “Everyone can choose whether they participate or not, the test is not mandatory. But it is a form of cancer that you may be able to prevent.”

Willingness

Yet Population Research in the Netherlands shows that only 79 percent of women between the ages of 30 and 34 are willing to have a smear test made to determine whether they have cervical cancer. In 2022, only 41 percent of them actually accepted the invitation for the population survey.

Participation in the cervical cancer screening program among young women has declined significantly in recent years. Women between 30 and 34 participate least often. However, 20.2 percent of this group has HPV, the biggest cause of cervical cancer. The risk of developing the disease is also highest in women between the ages of 30 and 45.

Furthermore, it appears that one in three women has insufficient knowledge about the causes and consequences of cervical cancer or the population screening.

Angst

The research shows that many women find it a difficult subject to talk about. To make the subject open for discussion, the Netherlands Population Survey, the RIVM and KWF are jointly drawing attention to the population screening for cervical cancer. To dispel tension, fear and doubt, the organizations have created a social media campaign, namely “Let’s talk about BMHK. Have you #done the smear or self-test yet? The campaign will start on January 15 during Cervical Cancer Prevention Week. According to them, opening the conversation about cervical cancer is the way to convince a large part of the target group.

Join the conversation

Do you understand that women do not have a smear test every five years? Is there enough information available or should more attention be paid to this?

