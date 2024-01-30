Join the discussion: should vaccinations against childhood diseases become mandatory? | Join the conversation

#Join #discussion #vaccinations #childhood #diseases #mandatory #Join #conversation

The WHO’s European regional director, Hans Kluge, calls the increase in the number of cases alarming. He points to the declining vaccination rate as the main cause.

In 2022 this was 89.7 percent, while 95 percent is needed to ensure that the measles virus can no longer circulate and is extinguished. “Vaccination is the only way to protect children against this potentially dangerous disease,” Kluge said.

Contageous

Measles is a contagious disease, which means it spreads very quickly. The chance of dying from the disease is small, namely 1 in 10,000, but if many people become infected, this also means that more people will die, a spokesperson for the RIVM told De Telegraaf. In developing countries, it is estimated that around 250 children die from measles every day.

Distrust

Last summer, the RIVM already warned about the declining vaccination rate. The share of fully vaccinated 2-year-olds fell from 91.1 percent in 2021 to 84.2 percent last year.

“Many vaccination programs were interrupted during corona and we now see that the recovery is lagging behind, especially in Western European countries,” program manager Jeanne-Marie Hament of the National Vaccination Program tells de Volkskrant. “There has really been a change in attitudes towards vaccination in general.”

Various studies show that concerns about side effects and the power of the pharmaceutical industry, and distrust in authorities, play a role in this new attitude, writes de Volkskrant.

Mandatory vaccination

In the Netherlands, child vaccinations are not mandatory by the government. This is already the case in some other European countries. For example, parents in Belgium are obliged to have their children vaccinated with the polio vaccine and in France, eleven vaccinations have been mandatory for newborn children since January 1, 2018.

