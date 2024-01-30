Join the discussion: should vaccinations against childhood diseases become mandatory? | Join the conversation

#Join #discussion #vaccinations #childhood #diseases #mandatory #Join #conversation

The WHO’s European regional director, Hans Kluge, calls the increase in the number of cases alarming. He points to the declining vaccination rate as the main cause.

In 2022 this was 89.7 percent, while 95 percent is needed to ensure that the measles virus can no longer circulate and is extinguished. “Vaccination is the only way to protect children against this potentially dangerous disease,” Kluge said.

Contageous

Measles is a contagious disease, which means it spreads very quickly. The chance of dying from the disease is small, namely 1 in 10,000, but if many people become infected, this also means that more people will die, a spokesperson for the RIVM told De Telegraaf. In developing countries, it is estimated that around 250 children die from measles every day.

Distrust

Last summer, the RIVM already warned about the declining vaccination rate. The share of fully vaccinated 2-year-olds fell from 91.1 percent in 2021 to 84.2 percent last year.

“Many vaccination programs were interrupted during corona and we now see that the recovery is lagging behind, especially in Western European countries,” program manager Jeanne-Marie Hament of the National Vaccination Program tells de Volkskrant. “There has really been a change in attitudes towards vaccination in general.”

Various studies show that concerns about side effects and the power of the pharmaceutical industry, and distrust in authorities, play a role in this new attitude, writes de Volkskrant.

Mandatory vaccination

In the Netherlands, child vaccinations are not mandatory by the government. This is already the case in some other European countries. For example, parents in Belgium are obliged to have their children vaccinated with the polio vaccine and in France, eleven vaccinations have been mandatory for newborn children since January 1, 2018.

Also Read:  Flu epidemic started, hospitals full of respiratory patients | Domestic

Join the conversation

What do you think? Should childhood vaccinations become mandatory in the Netherlands? Or is this up to each parent to decide for themselves? Let us know! Join the conversation on our Facebook page.

Comments on Twitter

Christine may make the vaccination mandatory.

Jezzebel believes that everyone can choose for themselves.

Catherine is also in favor of the vaccination.

More WOMAN

Don’t want to miss anything from VROUW? We send an email every day with all our daily highlights, especially for our most loyal readers. Subscribe here. You can also follow us closely on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

We need to talk: the withdrawal of Charles Michel, “it’s quite disastrous for him, for the image of Belgium and for the MR”
We need to talk: the withdrawal of Charles Michel, “it’s quite disastrous for him, for the image of Belgium and for the MR”
Posted on
French actor Alain Delon placed under judicial protection | Stars
French actor Alain Delon placed under judicial protection | Stars
Posted on
Giant slalom in Kronplatz – Camille Rast: transferring her strong form to the giant slalom – Sport
Giant slalom in Kronplatz – Camille Rast: transferring her strong form to the giant slalom – Sport
Posted on
These tips are essential for everyone
These tips are essential for everyone
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News