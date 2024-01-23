JOJ postpones the ban on rewinding ads in the archive. It will start later than the Marquis

#JOJ #postpones #ban #rewinding #ads #archive #start #Marquis

The strongest television groups in Slovakia are planning to limit their clients’ re-rolling of advertisements in the television archive that they use from their telecommunications operator.

We are still in December informed about it, that Markíza TV is moving its schedule and has announced a new date to the providers. According to our information, JOJ also took the same step. The company expects to introduce the new product at a different time than the commercial leader.

Originally, both stations wanted the operators to limit the rewinding of advertising in the archive as early as February 1, 2024. The sources of our editorial office currently stated that neither television is counting on this deadline. In the end, they won’t even be time-aligned. Although they will take the same step, but in different terms.

The goal is higher advertising revenue

Markíza and JOJ groups want to ensure that viewers see at least part of the advertisement in the archive. However, they should make it possible to rewind the ad block after a few minutes. Otherwise, there would be a risk that the audience would stop using this option on a large scale.

In Slovakia for three days it also measures the so-called deferred viewership – peoplemeters can also measure viewership of titles watched by people in the archive. The latter is one of the most popular functions of viewers in the offers of TV providers.

Even later than Marquise

Originally, both TV stations wanted the ban on overdubbing ads to come into effect next Thursday. That is, from February 1. Since then, all providers that have a TV archive for their clients should have implemented this new feature.

Skipping ads will be prohibited on the Markíza, Doma, Dajto and Markíza Krimi channels from 1 April 2024. According to the findings of Živé.sk, JOJ television informed the operators that it wants a ban a month later – i.e. from May 1, 2024.

We also addressed the JOJ with questions, but she did not respond by the time the article closed.

We have indications that the different term may be related to the fact that television stations are afraid that the Antimonopoly Office could evaluate that Markíza and JOJ are acting in a coordinated manner. They could face sanctions for that, so they chose other dates.

In November 2023, at a meeting with journalists and advertisers, JOJ Commercial Director Martin Heržo stated that television counts on thatthat they will require blocking of ad rewinding for at least three minutes.

The ban should have come years ago

Awning in 2020 she demanded from the operators, to block content rewinding. She wanted this option disabled for three days back. At that time, she wanted to provide a technical solution for operators so that they could implement the innovation.

They had to choose between two solutions – a complete blocking of streaming content for three days or only a ban on streaming ad breaks during this period.

Blocking solution in mid-2019 deployed Skylink. But after a few days he enabled rewinding again and left, that the solution will deploy again when the rest of the market is added. Finally, the television itself she abandoned such plans.

Markíza wanted to introduce a ban in 2020. Source: Markíza and editing by Živé.sk

The ban also applies in the Czech Republic

TV group Prima from June 1, 2022 limited the rewinding of advertising in the TV archive internet and IPTV providers. It affected all the stations it operates in the Czech Republic. Slovak viewers were not affected by the restriction. The ban was not introduced by rival TV Nova.

At the time, Prima described that it was losing more than 12 million euros annually due to skipping advertisements in the TV archive. It is said that the finance could invest in the production of another program.

Most operators in the Czech Republic turned on the solution, which brought about half of the advertising compared to regular TV broadcasts. In total, the broadcaster prepared four solutions for providers – more in a separate article. The television limited the re-rolling of commercials in the TV archive after several delays. The operators, but also the spectators, were against the solution.