Joke clause in Rade Krunic’s contract! Fenerbahce…

Fenerbahçe rented Bosnian midfielder Rade Krunic from Italian giant AC Milan.

Fenerbahçe, which made a very rapid start to the interim transfer period, added another star football player to its squad after Leonardo Bonucci.

The yellow-dark blue club signed a contract with Rade Krunic, whom it had been pursuing for a long time. The Canaries loaned the Bosnian central midfielder with an option to buy.

Statement from Fenerbahçe about Rade Krunic

The yellow-dark blue club announced the transfer of Krunic on the official website with the following words:

“Continuing its efforts to strengthen our Professional Football A Team during the interim transfer period, our club has reached an agreement with midfielder Rade Krunic and his club AC Milan.

“We welcome the player, whom we have signed to our colors on loan with the option to buy, to our family.”

What did Rade Krunic say?

The star midfielder used the following statements in his statement after his transfer:

“Fenerbahçe wanted me to be here very much and this made me very happy, finally I am here. I will do my best for Fenerbahçe’s success.

“I want our fans to know that I will give my all on the field. I will do my best to win the championship in every field we compete in.”

Funny clause for purchase option

Meanwhile, it was revealed that AC Milan had put in place a purchase obligation clause for Rade Krunic.

According to the article, if Fenerbahçe is not relegated, the purchase option for Krunic will be activated.

In other words, the option, which is not mandatory on paper, actually appears to be mandatory in logic.

