Jonas Sjöstedt and Hanna Gedin top the Left Party’s EU list – The Left Party

The Left Party has now chosen its list for the EU elections in June. Jonas Sjöstedt tops the list, followed by Hanna Gedin. There are a total of 36 names on the list.

– It is a trust I am happy and honored for. The EU election is important for everyone who wants a policy for the climate and safe jobs. It will be a choice between left and right, says Jonas Sjöstedt.

Jonas Sjöstedt is basically a metal worker and has previously been party leader for the Left Party as well as an EU member of parliament in Brussels from 1995-2006, where he was, among other things, a member of the environmental committee.

– We have a very strong list. In the EU elections, we can ensure that there will be more left-wing politics in Sweden and also show the government and SD that the Swedish people do not want them. I’m looking forward to that, says Nooshi Dadgostar.

In December, the selection committee made its proposal. The decision on the list was made at an election conference in Stockholm with representatives from all over the country.

– Left-wing parties really make a difference in the EU Parliament, for Malmö and Sweden. We consistently work for a cease-fire in Gaza and it is a work I want to continue to pursue, says Hanna Gedin, second on the Left Party’s EU list.

Hanna Gedin from Malmö works for the left in the EU Parliament and has previously been deputy party secretary. She is trained in EU law.

