Jonathan Pryce said sorry to Princess Anne for role in The Crown | Royals

The Crown star Jonathan Pryce once apologized to Princess Anne for playing her father Prince Philip in the final two seasons of the Netflix series. The British actor did this when he was knighted at Windsor Castle, he reveals in an interview with Times Radio.

Pryce was knighted by Anne in April 2022 and the actor was then in the middle of filming The Crown. “There were rumors that she had seen something of it. So after she placed the sword lightly on her shoulder and I stood up again, I thought I knew what she was thinking about. I said, “I don’t know what to say to you.. um.. sorry?” And she said, ‘Why? It’s done now’.”

According to Pryce, Anne is probably not the only member of the British royal family who has watched The Crown. “One of the cast members met someone in the family who hinted that they watched it,” the actor said.

The final episodes of the sixth and final season have been online since last week.

