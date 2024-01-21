Joost Klein wins Pop Prize 2023: ‘Senses the spirit of the times like no other’ | Music

#Joost #Klein #wins #Pop #Prize #Senses #spirit #times #Music

Jan 20, 2024 at 11:19 PM Update: 2 hours ago

Joost Klein has won the 2023 Pop Prize. The prize was presented on Saturday evening at the Eurosonic Noorderslag festival in Groningen. The singer hopes to win prizes again in May when he goes to the Eurovision Song Contest for the Netherlands.

“Twelve points go to the Netherlands”, the Frisian singer and rapper shouted when receiving the Pop Prize, referring to the Eurovision Song Contest.

According to the jury of the Dutch Pop Prize, Joost Klein impresses “with songs that capture the spirit of the times in a unique way”. His own musical style is also praised, with which “the constant flow of stimuli, a short attention span and self-mockery are expressed in appealing songs.”

‘His songs offer recognition and hope’

The jury report also states that Klein is also an inspiration to others. “His songs tell stories about serious personal suffering, his mental problems and the chaos of being young in 2024, but are never devoid of humor and offer his listeners hope in addition to perspective and recognition.”

When receiving the Pop Prize, the singer also reflected on the message contained in his music. “For years, very bad things were going through my head,” Klein said. “And luckily I found music together with Tantu Beats to hopefully open up more things for discussion.”

The Pop Prize is one of the most prestigious Dutch music prizes. This is given to the artist who has made the most significant contribution to Dutch pop music in the past year. In addition to a statue of Theo Mackaay, Klein also received a check for 10,000 euros.

