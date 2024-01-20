Joost Klein wins Popprijs 2023

ANPJoost Klein at Eurosonic Noorderslag

vandaag, 23:04

Joost Klein has won the 2023 Pop Prize. The prize, a sum of 10,000 euros and a statue of Theo Mackaay, was awarded at the Eurosonic Noorderslag festival in Groningen. The prize is awarded annually to the band or artist that has had the most impact in Dutch pop music in the past year.

According to the jury, the Frisian rapper, writer and audiovisual artist has managed to capture the spirit of the times over the past year, both musically and in terms of content, with a clear signature of his own. The jury calls him extremely successful at home and abroad, and sees him as a great support for young people “in a year that was characterized by polarization, political crises, climate problems, wars, housing shortages and performance pressure”.

“His songs tell stories about serious personal suffering, his mental problems and the chaos of being young in 2024, but are never devoid of humor and offer his listeners hope in addition to perspective and recognition,” said the jury. “Musically, Joost has his own signature, in which the constant flow of stimuli, a short attention span and self-mockery are expressed in appealing songs.”

He also referred to this when receiving the prize. He hopes that he has made things open for discussion with his music:

The 26-year-old from Leeuwarden, who started as a YouTuber, combines happy hardcore and pop punk into his own energetic style. His eighth album, Friesland, came in 2022 and was a huge success. Since then he has regularly performed in sold-out halls and on major stages at festivals in the Netherlands and abroad.

Last year he shocked Lowlands with a thunderous show in the Alpha, the main stage of the festival:

Klein scored last year with his song Frisian boy a summer hit in Germany together with the Berlin rapper Ski Aggu. He was also chosen to represent the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden, something he has described as an honor and a dream come true.

Last year the Pop Prize went to Goldband. Previous winners include Di-Rect, Ronnie Flex, Kensington and Martin Garrix. The very first Pop Prize was awarded to Mathilde Santing in 1986.

