Joost Prinsen (81) candid about bladder cancer | Stars

Presenter Joost Prinsen has written candidly about his current state of health in his column for the Noordhollands Dagblad. “All these years I have managed to keep the cancer in my bladder at bay through outpatient tricks here and a chemo rinse there. But last year that tumor started pushing its way out with a force worthy of a better cause.”

The 81-year-old actor writes that he has previously downplayed his health situation. “In my previous column I reported about tests that I had to undergo more and more often. An understatement unfortunately. They were operations and PET scans: ‘You must drink a liter of water in the two hours before the scan. Please start on time.’ Always followed by bad and even worse news conversations.”

Prinsen explains that his doctor has now referred him to the Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Hospital. “Until Dr. J had to admit last week that he could no longer do anything for me. He would hand me over to the Antoni van Leeuwenhoek: ‘But there are cowboys, in the good sense of the word, who have options that I, a simple plumber, do not have at my disposal’.”

He admits that he had to think for a long time whether he should share this news. But, he promises his readers: “You are far from rid of me.”

