Joost Prinsen has bladder cancer: ‘You haven’t gotten rid of me yet’ | Media

#Joost #Prinsen #bladder #cancer #havent #rid #Media

Joost Prinsen has bladder cancer. The 81-year-old presenter writes this in his column Noordhollands Dagblad.

“All these years I have managed to keep the cancer in my bladder at bay through outpatient tricks here and a chemo rinse there,” writes Prinsen, who has run the program for years. With the Knife on the Table presented.

“But last year that tumor started to force its way out with a force worthy of a better cause. In my previous column I reported about examinations that I had to undergo more and more often. An understatement, unfortunately. They involved operations and PET scans. “

Prinsen has had “bad and even worse news conversations”, he reports. He has now been referred to the Netherlands Cancer Institute Antoni van Leeuwenhoek in Amsterdam. “So I won’t get ahead of myself. I draw strength from it to move forward courageously. You haven’t gotten rid of me yet.”

The former presenter has been together with former newsreader Noraly Beyer since 2021.

Also Read:  Christmas concert by The Streamers raises 1.3 million euros for War Child | Music

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A legendary brand challenges Dacia in Europe
A legendary brand challenges Dacia in Europe
Posted on
Large amount of ice discovered on Mars, enough to fill Red Sea | Tech and Science
Large amount of ice discovered on Mars, enough to fill Red Sea | Tech and Science
Posted on
The cleaner C3 channel
The cleaner C3 channel
Posted on
Student’s suicide attempt: Case against the teacher of Tiruvalla Teachers College-Student Suicide | Kerala Police | Malayalam news
Student’s suicide attempt: Case against the teacher of Tiruvalla Teachers College-Student Suicide | Kerala Police | Malayalam news
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News