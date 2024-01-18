Joost Prinsen has bladder cancer: ‘You haven’t gotten rid of me yet’ | Media

#Joost #Prinsen #bladder #cancer #havent #rid #Media

Joost Prinsen has bladder cancer. The 81-year-old presenter writes this in his column Noordhollands Dagblad.

“All these years I have managed to keep the cancer in my bladder at bay through outpatient tricks here and a chemo rinse there,” writes Prinsen, who has run the program for years. With the Knife on the Table presented.

“But last year that tumor started to force its way out with a force worthy of a better cause. In my previous column I reported about examinations that I had to undergo more and more often. An understatement, unfortunately. They involved operations and PET scans. “

Prinsen has had “bad and even worse news conversations”, he reports. He has now been referred to the Netherlands Cancer Institute Antoni van Leeuwenhoek in Amsterdam. “So I won’t get ahead of myself. I draw strength from it to move forward courageously. You haven’t gotten rid of me yet.”

The former presenter has been together with former newsreader Noraly Beyer since 2021.