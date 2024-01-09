Jordan Attacks Syria, Targets Iran-Linked Drug Smugglers

#Jordan #Attacks #Syria #Targets #IranLinked #Drug #Smugglers

Amman –

Jordanian fighter jets launched strikes against Iranian-linked drug smuggling targets inside Syria. There were at least four attacks carried out by Jordanian fighter jets against targets in Syria on Tuesday (9/1) local time.

As reported and Al ArabiyaTuesday (9/1/2024), the series of Jordanian military attacks was the second operation in the last week, targeting agricultural land and hideouts of drug smugglers with ties to Iran in Syrian territories.

A number of regional intelligence sources confirmed the Syrian newspaper report, Suwayda 24about three attacks targeting prominent drug dealers in the towns of Shaab and Arman in Sweida Province, near the Jordan-Syria border. The fourth attack reportedly hit a farm near the village of Malah.

According to Suwayda 24 citing local sources, there were unconfirmed reports of three deaths, including a prominent drug trafficker.

Jordan’s military stepped up operations against smugglers and drug dealers after clashes last month with dozens of people suspected of having links to pro-Iran militias, who are bringing large supplies of weapons and explosives across the border with Syria.

Jordan and its Western allies blame the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group, which is backed by Iran, and other pro-Iranian militias that control much of southern Syria as being behind the rise in drug smuggling.

Iran and Hezbollah deny the accusations and call them a Western plot against Syria, denying their involvement with the Iran-backed militia.

