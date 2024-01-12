Jordan Hicks agrees with Giants for four seasons

By Brent Maguire/MLB.com | 1:10 PM EST

The Giants have agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with right-hander Jordan Hicks, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Friday. Hicks hopes to fit into San Francisco’s rotation despite coming out of the bullpen for most of his career, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported.

The club has not confirmed the agreement.

The 27-year-old pitcher is one of the most powerful pitchers ever seen – author of two of the fastest pitches (over 105 mph) in the shot-tracking era (since 2008). Plus, he’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career. After a brief experiment in which he was tried out as a starter for a few games in 2022, Hicks came out of the bullpen only in 2023 and had success over 65 appearances.

Hick reached 50 innings for the third time in his career in 2023. Among those three times, the right-hander comes from setting his best numbers in ERA (3.29), expected ERA (3.30), FIP (3.23), strikeout rate (28.4 %) and blank swings (28.2%).

