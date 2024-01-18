Jordanian Air Strike Strikes Southern Syria, 11 People Killed

#Jordanian #Air #Strike #Strikes #Southern #Syria #People #Killed

Suweida Fire Department posted a photo showing crews searching for a person presumed dead following an attack in Arman, Syria. Photo/Suweida Fire Brigade

DAMASCUS – Eleven people, including women and children, were killed in a Jordanian airstrike in As Suwayda province in southern Syria.

This news was revealed by a local source to Sputnik on Thursday (18/1/2024). “Eleven people, including children and women, were killed in Jordanian airstrikes in As Suwayda province,” the source said.

The attack occurred on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the source added.

A total of 11 people, including children, were killed in suspected Jordanian airstrikes in southwest Syria, according to activists and local media.

Several houses were reported destroyed in Arman, a town in Suweida province about 20 km (12 miles) from the border.

There was no immediate comment from authorities in Jordan regarding the airstrike.

But Jordanian forces are believed to have carried out a number of airstrikes in Syria over the past year against suspected drug traffickers and their facilities.

Jordan and its Western allies say highly organized and well-armed Iran-backed militias operating in government-held territory in Syria are behind a spike in smuggling to Saudi Arabia, particularly of the amphetamine Captagon, which is in huge demand in Gulf Arab states.

The activist-run Suwayda 24 news site reported the latest airstrikes occurred on Thursday morning in the Arman residential area and near Malah.