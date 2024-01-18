Jordanian Air Strike Strikes Southern Syria, 11 People Killed

#Jordanian #Air #Strike #Strikes #Southern #Syria #People #Killed

Suweida Fire Department posted a photo showing crews searching for a person presumed dead following an attack in Arman, Syria. Photo/Suweida Fire Brigade

DAMASCUS – Eleven people, including women and children, were killed in a Jordanian airstrike in As Suwayda province in southern Syria.

This news was revealed by a local source to Sputnik on Thursday (18/1/2024). “Eleven people, including children and women, were killed in Jordanian airstrikes in As Suwayda province,” the source said.

The attack occurred on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the source added.

A total of 11 people, including children, were killed in suspected Jordanian airstrikes in southwest Syria, according to activists and local media.

Several houses were reported destroyed in Arman, a town in Suweida province about 20 km (12 miles) from the border.

There was no immediate comment from authorities in Jordan regarding the airstrike.

But Jordanian forces are believed to have carried out a number of airstrikes in Syria over the past year against suspected drug traffickers and their facilities.

Jordan and its Western allies say highly organized and well-armed Iran-backed militias operating in government-held territory in Syria are behind a spike in smuggling to Saudi Arabia, particularly of the amphetamine Captagon, which is in huge demand in Gulf Arab states.

The activist-run Suwayda 24 news site reported the latest airstrikes occurred on Thursday morning in the Arman residential area and near Malah.

Also Read:  Russian police rounded up immigrants celebrating New Year's Eve in St. Petersburg to draft them into the army

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Breaking news! Alper Gezeravcı’s space journey is being broadcast live… The countdown for the launch moment has begun: Eyes on 00.49
Breaking news! Alper Gezeravcı’s space journey is being broadcast live… The countdown for the launch moment has begun: Eyes on 00.49
Posted on
Viktor just remembers a fight in Mr. Frank Visser
Viktor just remembers a fight in Mr. Frank Visser
Posted on
Miami Marlins SIGNED Venezuelan catcher for 2024
Miami Marlins SIGNED Venezuelan catcher for 2024
Posted on
Where is the fountain of eternal youth?
Where is the fountain of eternal youth?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News