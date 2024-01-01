Jordhy Thompson creates a new problem for Colo Colo

#Jordhy #Thompson #creates #problem #Colo #Colo

Jordhy Thompson’s judicial situation continues to complicate his departure to Russia and, this, has collateral effects on Colo Colo, a club that continues to own his pass.



Jordhy Thompson’s situation is far from resolved. After the Guarantee Court accepted the modification of the national roots in exchange for a bond, the footballer had the green light to leave the country and sign for Oremburg FC in Russia. However, the onerous nature of the amount complicates it for the player and his entourage, who do not have the resources to pay.

For this reason, the defense requested a reduction of the originally stipulated figure and that it be reduced by at least half. However, Thompson did not even attend the hearing. This, as his lawyer explained, because they turned to Colo Colo to help them pay part of the bail. and received a negative response. Thus, there would be no point in accepting the reduction by half, since they would not be able to pay it either.

The slamming of the door by the Cacique causes a big problem for the player, who will have to find where to get the money from on their own. Time is getting shorter and his departure to Russia is becoming more difficult to achieve every day. However, this scenario brings collateral effects for Colo Colo, who decided to get rid of the player and everything that happened, totally changes the panorama.

The thing is that Popular accepted the loan for the player, which came with a purchase option clause for 60% of his transfer. Sothey could sign the definitive departure of the footballer, despite the fact that they had to renew their contract until 2025. In the words of the president of Blanco y Negro, after the board meeting, “It is necessary, of course, for him to be able to go on loan that he has a current contract, so this is going to be extended.. It is practically agreed, I think the signature is missing.”

The problem for Colo Colo due to the complicated departure of Jordhy Thompson to Russia

One of the problems lies in said extension of the contract. If, finally, the renewal was carried out (even before signing with Oremburg), Jordhy Thompson will continue to be a Colo Colo player until 2025. However, The amount of uncertainty arises when Alfredo Stöhwing pointed out that “I think the signature is missing.”

Without prejudice to the above, if the signature for the extension of your link has not been stampedthe Eternal Champion, will have the same problem for 2024. The striker will continue to be part of the squad and what the Blanco y Negro board wanted will not be fulfilleduntil his contract ends and, on top of that, he has the possibility of leaving the institution for free.

The alternative to finalize Thompson’s departure from Colo Colo

With the judicial situation on hold and with the possibility of leaving the country waiting for a payment of 100 million pesos, Jordhy Thompson will have to see what he does with his future. This, because if he stays in Chile, he has the option to enforce his contract and remain in Macul’s club..

On the other hand, the institution, in order to expedite its departure, can begin negotiations with a Chilean club to negotiate a possible loan. Of course, in addition to generating fewer resources for the Cacique, the player himself must show his agreement with the measure before accepting any operation in which it is the protagonist.