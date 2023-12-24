Jorge Fossati about Gareca to Chile: this he said about facing the Chilean team against Ricardo Gareca | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Jorge #Fossati #Gareca #Chile #facing #Chilean #team #Ricardo #Gareca #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL

Jorge Fossati, new coach of the Peruvian national team, removed controversy from a possible confrontation against Chile at the hands of Ricardo Gareca if the former Bicolor coach decides to coach La Roja, a classic Peruvian rival.

The Uruguayan strategist spoke about this as he left the country to spend the end of the year holidays with his family, from the Jorge Chávez airport.

“He is a person that I respect and love very much, even though we were never colleagues anywhere, he is one of the colleagues with whom I feel sympathy, I think it is empathy that we both have,” the Uruguayan began by saying.

“I never play against anyone head to head, the day we have to play against Chile it will be Peru – Chile, not just anyone against anyone,” he added.

🗣️ Jorge Fossati traveled ✈️to Uruguay🇺🇾 to spend the end of the year festivities and, before leaving, he assured that he hopes to return with all the energy to meet the objectives set for the Peruvian National Team🇵🇪. The Uruguayan strategist also referred to Ricardo Gareca and Paolo Guerrero.… pic.twitter.com/P6JVEw7Qx7 — Ovacion.pe (@ovacionweb) December 23, 2023

The query reached the coach of Blanquirroja due to the ANFP’s interest in signing Ricardo Gareca. Peru and Chile make up Group A of the Copa América United States 2024, along with Argentina and Canada or Trinidad and Tobago.