Jorge Fossati arrived in Lima to sign and be the new coach of Peru

The technician Jorge Fossati He has already arrived in Lima to finalize details and finish sealing his link with the Peruvian team.

The Uruguayan, barring a tragedy, will be the new technical director of the ‘Bicolor’ for the remainder of the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

As reported by the RPP Deportes media, Fossati arrived in the capital of the neighboring country to sign what will be his contract with the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF). The now former coach of Universitario de Deportes spoke to the local media and showed his enthusiasm for joining the two-color team.

“I come to say goodbye (to the ‘U’), but also to close the papers. Everyone knows what this is like. We never enter through the window from anywhere nor do we leave the same way. Let’s say goodbye to the officials and the staff next Monday,” he said.

The dream of reaching the World Cup with Peru

“The selection thing is almost to be resolved. If I wasn’t interested, I wouldn’t be here. If I wasn’t convinced that it was possible, I wouldn’t be here. I am convinced that it can be done. I am grateful to the Peruvian fan, not to mention and very special to the Universitario fan. The other is a matter of the future. Going to the national team is a privilege. There is no club in any country that is more important to the national team.”he added.

Likewise, Jorge Fossati indicated that he feels privileged that the Peruvian National Team pays attention to him after being champion with Universitario.

“It is a compliment that they think (in the FPF) of me being the successor. I spoke with Jean Ferrari to give him the answer he asked me for. There I told him, with pain, that the times were not good for me,” said the Uruguayan strategist.

Subsequently, the former coach of teams such as Uruguay and Qatar was asked about how he sees Peruvian football in two and a half years. He responded with a “like a dream, in the World Cup.”

If there are no problems, the official announcement from Videna would be given at the beginning of next week.