Jorge Fossati, coach of the Peruvian team, made a joke about Juan Carlos Oblitas that caused laughter in Videna | Sports

This Wednesday, January 10, the Peruvian Football Federation presented Jorge Fossati as the new coach of the Peruvian selection. During the press conference, which took place in La Videna, the Uruguayan coach spoke to the media and responded to the journalists’ concerns. Although the former Universitario coach avoided commenting on Juan Reynoso’s previous trial, he dared to make a joke about Juan Carlos Oblitas.

In the final part of the press conference, Jorge Fossati He referred to his age and that of the general director of football of the FPF. The Uruguayan coach stated that he is older than Juan Carlos Oblitas. However, this statement was false, since ‘Ciego’ surpasses him by just over a year. The Uruguayan ‘justified’ his response by stating that the former Peruvian national team player “is his boss.”

“What I said about Juan Carlos is a joke. I know that I am quite older than him… Well, he is my boss (laughs). You have to know how to be a politician too,” Jorge Fossati responded to the question of a journalist, who He reminded us of his age and that of Oblitas.

How old are Jorge Fossati and Juan Carlos Oblitas?

The new coach of the Peruvian team, Jorge Fossati, is 71 years old. The former Universitario coach had his birthday on November 22. On the other hand, Juan Carlos Oblitas is 72 years old and on February 16 he will add another year.

How did Juan Carlos Oblitas contact Jorge Fossati?

“When we thought about Jorge Fossati, we wanted to rush everything. Possibly, it was very sloppy, that’s why we had to act very quickly and spoke first with Jean Ferrari with the intention of having the professor in charge of the Peruvian team,” declared the general director of football of the FPF.

What did Jorge Fossati say about Juan Reynoso?

“I am not a friend of Reynoso because life did not happen, but knowing their career I have no doubt that they put their soul into this. When the results are not given, something must be done. Changes are sought to see if straighten the path,” he said.

When will Jorge Fossati debut with the Peruvian team?

The Uruguayan coach’s debut with the Bicolor will take place during the FIFA date in March. In that month, Peru will play two friendlies: against Italy, on Thursday the 21st in Miami, and against Guatemala, on Sunday the 24th in New Jersey.

How tall is Jorge Fossati?

According to his former player profile on the Transfermarkt portal, former goalkeeper Jorge Fossati is 1.91 meters tall.

