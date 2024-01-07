Jorge Fossati’s first test! Peru would play against top European rival in the United States | Italy

#Jorge #Fossatis #test #Peru #play #top #European #rival #United #States #Italy

A powerful European country is emerging as the rival of the Peruvian team in the United States, and it would be one of the first challenges for the Uruguayan coach, Jorge Fossati.

Fossati will coach his first game for the Peruvian team in March. | Libero Composition

With Jorge Fossati as the new coach. The peruvian team will have its first challenge in an international friendly match where it will seek to test players for the start of the Copa América 2024 and Qualifiers 2026. Who would be the first rival of the ‘Bicolor’?

Much has been said about the rivals that the Bicolor could face. Even the FPF selection manager, Franco Navarro Mandayo, pointed out that there are two options that remain to be finalized. “We are quite advanced. We have a couple of options that we must surely define soon”he declared after the Copa América draw.

To the surprise of all the fans, the Blanquirroja’s first game under Fossati’s command would already have a rival since A prestigious international media announced that a top European rival would play with Peru in a couple of months.

Italy would be one of the rivals of the Peruvian team in March

The Italian sports newspaper ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’He reported that Italy would play an international friendly against the Peruvian team in the United States. Although it mentions that the date and place is not yet confirmed, it could be played on March 20 in Miami.

“The opponents and the dates are not official: signatures are still missing on the (rich) contracts with the US agency that organizes the double commitment, but Italy will return to the US. And the program for the week that will see in March has already been outlined. to Spalletti’s group on a brief tour: the 20th friendly match with Peru in Miami”published the aforementioned media.

Peru would face Italy in the United States in March.

Likewise, Líbero was able to learn from the journalist Gustavo Peralta that This meeting is about to be agreed, but some details are missing to make it official. “There are still a few more steps left, but a friendly between the Peruvian team against Italy in the United States in March is close to happening, taking advantage of the FIFA date that will be from the 18th to the 26th”he noted on his social networks.

Peru is close to a friendly against Italy. Photo: X – Gustavo Peralta.

Jorge Fossati would go to Europe before the March friendlies

In the absence of confirmation of Peru’s first friendly, Jorge Fossati will plan a trip to Europe prior to this match in order to meet the Peruvian footballers who play in the ‘Old Continent’.

Peru has not faced Italy since 1982

Peru and Italy have only faced each other once in history, more precisely for the 1982 World Cup in Spain, where Both teams ended up drawing 1-1. with goals from Bruno Conti and Rubén Toribio Díaz.

Peru vs Italy.